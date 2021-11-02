Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,949 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $53,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

