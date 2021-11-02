Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,442 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 540,433 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $57,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,298 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

