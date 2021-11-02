Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $52.98 Million Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,225,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $52,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after purchasing an additional 598,953 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Envista by 771.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Envista by 48.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,482,000 after purchasing an additional 70,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Envista by 149.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 936,393 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,384 shares of company stock worth $617,927 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.