Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,424,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $54,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of US Foods by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 865,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after purchasing an additional 90,999 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of US Foods by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 239,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 44,309 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of US Foods by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 58,898.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of US Foods by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -360.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.75. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

