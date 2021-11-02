Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Essential Utilities worth $58,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $1,063,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 949,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,473,000 after buying an additional 116,968 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after buying an additional 23,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

