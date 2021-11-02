Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,901 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,295 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Maximus worth $56,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Maximus by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 6.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 4.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $94,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $510,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,314 shares of company stock worth $2,093,406. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

