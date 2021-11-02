Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,898 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $53,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,729 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,683 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,694 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,327,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,159,000 after purchasing an additional 235,548 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 866,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,136,000 after purchasing an additional 56,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,530. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

