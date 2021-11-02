Charles E. Iv Mather Buys 4,000 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Charles E. Iv Mather purchased 4,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $15,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EYEN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.86. 582,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.18.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

EYEN has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

