ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $32.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,666.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,245,002.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738 in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,082,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,788. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.02. ChargePoint has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.97) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

