CF Industries (CF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect CF Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $63.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CF Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 422,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of CF Industries worth $67,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.