Centrality (CENNZ) Price Up 9.1% This Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Centrality has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $95.56 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00050827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.00223799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00096744 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

