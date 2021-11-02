Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.22

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.22 and last traded at $44.22, with a volume of 366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in Central Securities by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 386,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 169,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

