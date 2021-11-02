Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Centennial Resource Development worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,144 shares of company stock worth $1,098,714 in the last 90 days. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $7.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 6.23.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

