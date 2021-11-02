CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,200 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 394,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jonathan Pollack purchased 7,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $52,494.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,046.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at $1,118,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 566.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 328.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 94,514 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 548.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

