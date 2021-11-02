CDW (CDW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect CDW to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $187.64 on Tuesday. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $123.21 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,080,649 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDW stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of CDW worth $85,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

