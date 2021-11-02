Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 8,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $205.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $155.23 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

