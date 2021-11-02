Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $100.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Casella Waste Systems traded as high as $87.47 and last traded at $87.47, with a volume of 2274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

