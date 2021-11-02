Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14, Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. 475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,896. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carter Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Carter Bankshares worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

CARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

