Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $55.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.13.

CARR stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,900,000 after buying an additional 697,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,422,000 after purchasing an additional 88,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

