Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

CSL stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.96. 234,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.92 and its 200-day moving average is $198.87. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $124.82 and a 12 month high of $232.61.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.18%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,271 shares of company stock valued at $29,999,092 over the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $20,605,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 28,082 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

