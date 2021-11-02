Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Down 22.4% in October

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 775,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ CRBU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $22.20. 11,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,503. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($2.38). The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Kanner bought 114,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $220,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 125,825 shares of company stock valued at $250,027 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

