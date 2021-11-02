CarGurus (CARG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect CarGurus to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. CarGurus has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.300-$0.320 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.30-0.32 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. On average, analysts expect CarGurus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CARG opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $375,598.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,441,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,689,376.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $155,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 241,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,424.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 601,584 shares of company stock valued at $19,230,122 in the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

