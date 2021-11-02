Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$295.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$300.00 to C$295.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. NBF dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet to C$235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$236.55.

TSE:CJT traded down C$6.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$179.30. 211,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,609. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$199.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$187.84. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 79.90. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$159.80 and a twelve month high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at C$542,587.50.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

