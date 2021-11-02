Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$201.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at NBF to C$201.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. NBF’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$275.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$236.45.

CJT stock traded down C$6.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$179.48. The company had a trading volume of 181,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$159.80 and a 1 year high of C$250.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$199.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$187.84.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$542,587.50.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

