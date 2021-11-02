Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$201.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$205.00 to C$201.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CJT. ATB Capital increased their price target on Cargojet to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$294.00 target price (down from C$300.00) on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday. Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$275.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$240.00.

CJT traded down C$6.82 on Tuesday, hitting C$179.38. 160,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,306. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$159.80 and a twelve month high of C$250.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$199.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$187.84.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total value of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$542,587.50.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

