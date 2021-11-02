Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Cardiovascular Systems has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSII shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

