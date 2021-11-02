Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Cardiovascular Systems has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81.
Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.
