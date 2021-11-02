Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.95. 3,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,729. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.02%.

In other news, Director William R. Thomas III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,359.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capital Southwest stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Capital Southwest worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

