Capital International Sarl Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

UNP stock opened at $239.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $176.90 and a 1 year high of $243.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

