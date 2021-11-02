Capital International Sarl Lowers Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital International Sarl lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,050,949,000 after buying an additional 1,980,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,047,000 after buying an additional 830,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,873,000 after buying an additional 774,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.26.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

