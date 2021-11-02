Capital International Sarl Lowers Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Capital International Sarl reduced its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,629,000 after acquiring an additional 900,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,552,000 after acquiring an additional 269,718 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,448,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,537,000 after acquiring an additional 479,367 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.50.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $300.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

