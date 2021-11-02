Capital International Sarl Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 231,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,374,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,091,000 after purchasing an additional 46,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Shares of BAM opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $61.97.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

