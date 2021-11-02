Capital International Sarl Buys Shares of 656 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 40.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,590 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 342.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.
NYSE EPAM opened at $659.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.83 and a 1 year high of $675.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $619.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.87.
In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.00.
EPAM Systems Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Featured Article: Institutional Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.