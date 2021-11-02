Capital International Sarl Buys Shares of 656 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 40.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,590 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 342.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $659.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.83 and a 1 year high of $675.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $619.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.87.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

