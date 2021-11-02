Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 582,000 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,655,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 582,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $107,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

BNS stock opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

