Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 310,882 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,882 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.21% of American Electric Power worth $89,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 50.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.30.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

