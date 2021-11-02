Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,014 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $73,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,105,000 after purchasing an additional 152,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.85 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.82.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

