Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 121.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in General Electric were worth $119,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 760,463,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,984,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587,272 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449,248 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,105,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,869 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

NYSE GE opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average of $104.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

