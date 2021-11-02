Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 98,536 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 98,536 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Lockheed Martin worth $96,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $810,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $1,703,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 288.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 43,803 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $852,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $330.93 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.10 and its 200 day moving average is $369.43. The company has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.90.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

