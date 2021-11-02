Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,480 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.21% of Newmont worth $104,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Newmont by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after buying an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after buying an additional 1,064,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

NYSE:NEM opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

