Canacol Energy (CNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$85.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.23 million.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,941. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.44. The firm has a market cap of C$667.53 million and a P/E ratio of 195.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.03. Canacol Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.94 and a 52-week high of C$4.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 813.80%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.