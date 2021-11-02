Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) versus MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Head-To-Head Comparison

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

92.0% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. MGM Growth Properties pays out 92.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MGM Growth Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties 24.23% 3.65% 1.89% Camden Property Trust 10.93% 3.35% 1.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Camden Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties $768.44 million 8.10 $76.13 million $2.26 17.58 Camden Property Trust $1.04 billion 15.56 $123.91 million $4.90 32.97

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than MGM Growth Properties. MGM Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MGM Growth Properties and Camden Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Growth Properties 1 5 5 0 2.36 Camden Property Trust 0 4 13 0 2.76

MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus price target of $38.85, indicating a potential downside of 2.19%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus price target of $153.53, indicating a potential downside of 4.96%. Given MGM Growth Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MGM Growth Properties is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Volatility and Risk

MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats MGM Growth Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.