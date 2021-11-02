Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Up 24.5% in October

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the September 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 615,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $161.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,848. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.29. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $164.24.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $3,175,987.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,401,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,519,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.