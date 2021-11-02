Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.50.

CPT opened at $161.54 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,401,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

