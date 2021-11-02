Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.11 million.

NYSE CALX traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.48. The company had a trading volume of 33,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,849. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18. Calix has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $66.16.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calix will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.88.

In other Calix news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,290 shares of company stock worth $12,716,501 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calix stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Calix were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

