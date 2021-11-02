California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,256 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,811 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in VMware were worth $22,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,480 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,173 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,737 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 16.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup began coverage on VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on VMware in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VMW opened at $152.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.02. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

