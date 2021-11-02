California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,760 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Molina Healthcare worth $25,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after buying an additional 411,014 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 377,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,620,000 after purchasing an additional 222,519 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,732,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,376,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,086,000 after purchasing an additional 163,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.09.

Shares of MOH opened at $297.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.31 and a 1 year high of $304.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

