California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 37,927 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 352,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,927 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $22,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

LNC opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $67.02. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

