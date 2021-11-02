California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,973,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $26,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

LUMN stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

