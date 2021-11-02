California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of WestRock worth $23,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in WestRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WestRock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in WestRock by 4.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.66. WestRock has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

