California State Teachers Retirement System Has $25 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $25,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.29.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $400.26 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $384.26 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

