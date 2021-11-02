Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Upgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFWFF remained flat at $$4.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,046. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.